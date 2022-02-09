URA to collect Shs2.5 trillion annually from oil activities

URA says collections from oil activities will increase when production starts. PHOTO | FILE

ladu

By  Ismail Musa Ladu

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • URA expects to collect Shs2.5 trillion annually in the development stage, which is expected to increase by Shs4.5 trillion annually once production starts.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has said it expects to collect at least Shs2.5 trillion as tax revenue following the signing of the Final Investment Decision (FID). 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.