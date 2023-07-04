NSSF raises Shs940m in Kampala charity run 

On Sunday, all roads led to Kololo Ceremonial Grounds for the Kampala Hills Run organised by National Social Security Fund (NSSF) together with various partners.

The run, a corporate social responsibility event, sought to raise funds that will go towards the refurbishment and equipping of select public schools across the country.

People warm up before the run.

More than 7,000 people from all walks of life, young and old, turned up for the run now in its fifth year.

The first batch of runners were flagged off at exactly 7am and traversed selected hills of Kampala, including Kololo hill, Makerere hill and Namirembe hills in 21km and 10km races.

By the end, Sam Wamuno had won the 21km race in the men category while Latif Kisamba won the 10km race in the men’s category, whereas Doreen Agaba won for the women.

Various companies and organisations facilitated the run while individual participants had to pay Shs20,000 each.

Mr Patrick Ayota, the NSSF Acting Managing Director, said more than Shs940m was collected from the run.

He said of this, Shs400m was in cash contributions while Shs540m was in kind.

Some of the participants before being flagged off for the 21km run at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala on Sunday.

“Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve been mobilising Ugandans through various platforms to raise funds to transform our public schools through this initiative. I am happy to report that we have achieved more than 90 percent of the Shs1b target we set for this year’s run. Thank you to all Ugandans who heeded this call and supported the cause,” Mr Ayota said.

Nation Media Group Uganda was the media sponsor for the run.

“In the next few months, we shall identify, verify and select at least one school in each of the four regions of the country to benefit from the proceeds of this year’s run,” Mr Ayota said.

Mr Patrick Ayota, the NSSF Acting Managing Director

He added: “As part of the criteria for selecting the beneficiary schools, the Fund will look for non-partisan government aided schools, having a population of at least 500 pupils and a verifiable governance structure supported by the district education office with a parents , teachers association in place.”