Charles Mbire bags Shs5 billion from MTN dividend payout

MTN Uganda is scheduled to pay Shs134.3 billion to its shareholders on Friday, December 22, 2023, during which the dividend will be transferred electronically to the bank accounts or mobile money wallets of shareholders.

Charles Mbire, MTN Uganda's board chairman, will bag Shs5 billion from the dividend payout.

In its unaudited financial results, MTN Uganda says during the third quarter period, MTN’s profit after tax increased by 21.1 percent to Shs354.4 billion from Shs292 billion in 2022.

A mobile money agent waits for customers. MTN Uganda’s mobile subscribers increased by 13.9 percent to 19.0 million from 16 million last year. PHOTO/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA

The MTN says the second interim dividend declared was approved by the Board of Directors on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. In compliance with the requirements of Uganda Securities Exchange (USE) Listing Rules 2021, the salient dates relating to the payment of the dividend are as follows: Book Closure Date for dividend payment is Friday, December 1, 2023.



Trading rules

In line with the USE Trading Rules 2021, the ex-dividend date will be Tuesday, 28 November 2023. Accordingly, an investor who buys MTN Uganda shares before this date will be entitled to the interim dividend. Any investor buying MTN Uganda shares after Tuesday, 28 November2023 will not be entitled to the interim dividend declared for the period.

“Notice is hereby given that the company’s directors have approved the payment of a second interim dividend of Shs6.0 per share (Shs134.334 billion) for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. This is subject to deduction of withholding taxes. The number of ordinary shares in issue at the date of this declaration is 22,389,044,239,” MTN said in its unaudited financial results of the third quarter.

Below is a table showing how the MTN Interim dividend will be shared among the top shareholders: Following the Offer and immediately prior to the listing, the top shareholders of MTN Uganda are as follows:

A table showing how the MTN Interim dividend will be shared among the top shareholders.