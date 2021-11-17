Kenya delays trade mission to Uganda to resolve sugar, milk standoff

Harry Kimtai, Kenya's Principal Secretary State Department for Livestock, says the Kenya-Uganda November meeting on trade will not take place as planned as the Kenya Dairy Board was not ready.. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By  Gerald Andae

What you need to know:

  • The Pearl Dairies, makers of Lato milk, secured annual supplies of milk to Zambia after the company suffered major losses when Kenya stopped exports of its products in 2019.

Kenya has postponed a trade mission to Uganda to resolve the sugar and milk import standoff until December, amid jitters on whether the two countries are ready to find a lasting solution to the impasse.

