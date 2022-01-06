Sarrai Group starts work in Mumias despite court order

Entrance gate at Mumias sugar company. PHOTO | ISAAC WALE | NMG

By  GERALD ANDAE

What you need to know:

  • The Sarrai Group management met with the Kenya Power officials last week in a bid to have the utility firm restore electricity to the facility. Electricity at the factory was disconnected over a year ago on the back of huge bills.

The multibillion shilling leasing tender for Mumias Sugar has started work in earnest at the sugar miller despite a court order suspending the takeover.

