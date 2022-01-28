Vendors abandon new Tororo Central Market

The newly constructed Shs28b Tororo Central  Market. PHOTO/ FILE

By  Joseph Omollo

  • Vendors claim they hardly make money as the stalls and lock-up shops are not accessible.
  • On November 28, 2020, President Museveni   commissioned  the Tororo Central Market.
  •  The facility is one of the 12 markets that have been constructed under the Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement Programme (MATIP-2) at Shs 28b.

A section of vendors who were allocated stalls and lockups in the newly constructed Shs28b Tororo Central  Market have been abandoned the facility citing low sales.
Last year, the municipal officials allocated space to the vendors following the completion and commissioning of the market by President Museveni in November 2020
The market with a capacity to accommodate 1,500 vendors was constructed by the government under the Market and Agricultural Trade Improvement Programme (MATIP-2) with funding from the African Development Bank (ADB).

