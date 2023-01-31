We must combine efforts to solve housing deficit - Uganda Baati

Construction material manufacturers must ensure sustained improvement in the quality of products and production capacity to support plans that seek to increase the supply of housing units, amid a rise in demand. This is according to Mr George Arodi, the Uganda Baati chief executive officer.

Speaking during the launch of the Uganda Baati showroom in Soroti recently, Mr Arodi said research had shown that Uganda's households were projected to grow from 2.9 million in 2020 to 3.8 million by 2025 due to an increase in population and urbanisation.

He said there is a need to improve the production of construction materials to match market demand.

"Locally manufactured building materials are vital in increasing local housing construction demand to service the growing population and rapid urbanisation," Mr Arodi said.

Uganda continues to experience a housing deficit, worsened by rapid population growth and an increase in the price of construction materials.

The industry, just like other sectors of the economy, has also experienced rapid growth in counterfeits and substandard products, which according to Mr Simon Edoru, the Soroti District chairperson, presents a larger threat and the need to combine efforts in fighting them.

"The [showroom] will help us to overcome the problem of counterfeits that we have been experiencing for long," he said, noting that there was also a need to improve skilling in the construction sector to ensure quality end products.

Soroti was recently upgraded to a city, which presents several opportunities, especially in the construction sector.