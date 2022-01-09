Mwagale helping smallholder farmers in Tororo thrive

Mwagale is transforming lives through agriculture financing with an aim to end hunger while advocating for gender equality. PHOTO | JOAN SALMON

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

  • Multifaceted Barbara Mwagale, is an entrepreneur whose life-long desire to change the lives of people in Tororo has made her the champion of smallholder farmers through financing.

It was a heaven-sent opportunity in 2016 when Barbara Mwagale was asked by a businessman to help him start a micro lending institute. That was based on the knowledge and skills acquired from her former workplace where she had worked as a credit officer at the time she was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at Makerere University. 

