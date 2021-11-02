A petrol station of Mogas in Kampala. Mogas defaulted on its loan obligations resulting in a protracted repayment negotiation that started in 2018 and has culminated in the current recovery process. PHOTO/RACHEL MABALA

Business recovery: Rescue options for financially distressed companies  

By  Paul Murungi

  • In receivership. Mogas defaulted on its loan obligations with Stanbic Bank, resulting in a prolonged repayment negotiation that started in 2018. The oil firm is now undergoing a recovery process to recover its debt. 

Stanbic bank recently took over assets of oil marketing company Mogas Group over outstanding loans.
According to Stanbic, Mogas has been a client of Standard bank group and multi-borrowed across several jurisdictions including Uganda. 
Stanbic bank is now leading the asset as a last resort after protracted negotiations over the last three years. Mogas has been placed under receivership until all the debt is recovered. 

