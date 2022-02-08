Don’t rush to borrow money

A man holds a bundle of cash. Planning is critical more than ever when dealing with financing options outside traditional banks. PHOTO/edgar r. batte

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

Many growing enterprises’ expansion plans are heavily reliant on debt financing. They do not consider other cheaper sources of financing such as equity, supplier credit, or just phased expansion based on market developments and actual prospects for their product.  Samuel Edem Maitum writes.

The saying, “If it is not broken, do not fix it,” is sound advice for the timing of interventions in life, business, and finance. As a philosophy it is about efficiency.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.