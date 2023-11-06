Future proof your job against AI

As the world hurtles into an era of unparalleled technological transformation, concerns loom large over the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on employment.

The breathtaking strides in generative AI, a technology that mirrors the human brain, have taken centre stage, marking a revolution that is redefining industries.

It all began with OpenAI’s chatbots, powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), and since then, we have witnessed a cascade of groundbreaking AI innovations. From AI-composed music to text-to-video conversion marvels, the potential seems limitless.

Yet, behind this astonishing progress, a foreboding statistic from the World Economic Forum’s “The Future of Jobs Report 2020” hangs in the air.

It predicts that AI could displace an astounding 85 million jobs globally by the year 2025.

As the landscape of work transforms before our eyes, it becomes crucial to dissect the challenges and opportunities that AI presents to employees and employers alike.

Re imagining job market

The McKinsey Global Institute, an influential hub for international business and policy data, offers a fascinating perspective.

Their analysis suggests that by 2030, automation and AI may create up to 375 million jobs, while potentially eliminating 75 million positions.

These numbers tell a story of tasks that were once the domain of humans now being automated, thanks to technologies like robotics and machine learning algorithms.

Crucially, it is vital to understand that AI, despite its astounding capabilities, is not yet ready to replace humans entirely, according to Josephine Olok, Chairperson of the Financial Technologies Providers Association in Uganda (Fitspa).

A woman makes a call. Jobs that require a high degree of personal interaction such as customer service representatives, will endure in the face of Artificial Intelligence. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

There remains numerous tasks where the human touch is irreplaceable, tasks that require creativity, judgment, and empathy.

Ms Olok underscores the need for cultivating skills that complement AI’s strengths.

“These skills, which include communication, problem-solving, and critical thinking, not only make individuals more valuable to their employers but also fortify job security in an AI-dominated job market,” she said.

Uganda’s AI-industry players note that individuals in non-technical roles need to get a good understanding of AI and what it can do in their job space.

“We can draw parallels with previous examples of integration of new technologies in various industries like introduction of the internet and ICT. Reskilling and retooling to skills that are complementary to AI would be the next step,” Dr Ernest Mwebaze, the executive director of Sunbird AI told Prosper.

Embracing new horizons

The integration of AI into the workforce does not merely portend job losses; it also beckons new horizons. Automation can liberate employees from mundane, repetitive tasks, freeing them to focus on higher-value, more complex responsibilities.

AI finds itself at odds in tasks that necessitate human qualities like empathy, navigating unfamiliar terrain, intricate strategic planning, and deft hand-eye coordination.

In contrast, AI excels in natural language processing and computer vision, greatly enhancing human performance in fields such as marketing, research, and customer service.

These AI-augmented roles are projected to burgeon, outpacing fully automated positions.

Charting a path forward

Safeguarding one’s career in the AI era requires strategic planning and continuous learning. Ms Olok prescribes a keen understanding of AI - how it works and its potential applications in one’s industry.

This knowledge helps identify areas where AI is poised to make a significant impact and how individuals can position themselves to harness these changes.

“In this transformative landscape, investment in educational and training initiatives is paramount. These programmes empower workers with the knowledge and skills required to adapt to the evolving labour market,” she said.

Furthermore, establishing supportive policies and laws for workers who might face layoffs due to automation is essential.

Skills for the AI-driven world

As the march of AI continues, certain skills and knowledge areas become prerequisites for relevance in the job market. These can be categorised into technical and soft skills.

The former encompasses machine learning, data science skills, and proficiency in programming languages commonly used in AI, such as Python, R, and SQL.

Familiarity with cloud computing platforms like AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud is also invaluable.

On the softer side, proficiency in communication, both written and verbal, problem-solving, critical thinking, creativity, and project management stand as pillars of job security.

Understanding the ethical implications and regulatory requirements in AI and data privacy, along with business applications, has become indispensable.

Dr Mwebaze notes that the most important is the skill to continuously learn and self-teach because the pace of advancement in most fields is quite high.

“But more generally for AI, a basic knowledge on AI and related concepts like machine learning and technical skills like computer programming,” he said.

Ethical considerations

The rise of AI technologies brings with it a set of ethical considerations. Businesses and organizations deploying AI are now under pressure to establish and implement ethical AI practices.

These practices demand fairness, transparency, and accountability in the use of AI. Security against cyber-attacks and other threats is equally critical.