Prime

Understanding a Ugandan company for oil and gas

An oil rig. Investors seeking to participate in Uganda’s oil and gas sector should pay attention to the national oil and gas local content requirements. PHOTO/file

By  Denis Kakembo

What you need to know:

To qualify as a Ugandan company, the entity must additionally employ 70 percent Ugandans, provide value addition to Uganda, use locally available raw materials but also be approved by Petroleum Authority of Uganda,  Denis Kakembo  writes.

The supply of 16 categories of goods and services for Uganda’s oil and gas sector is currently reserved for entities that are designated as Ugandan companies for oil and gas purposes.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.