Total targets 150 youth in oil and gas course

By  Paul Murungi

What you need to know:

The successful beneficiaries will be trained over the next four years in partnership with Uganda Petroleum Institute Kigumba (UPIK) to become production operators, maintenance and inspection technicians

Total Energies has launched the Tilenga Massive Open Online Course (MOOC), a free initiative to build local capacity that will enable more Ugandans and local businesses to participate in the oil sector.

