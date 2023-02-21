Why Jinja is the real Garden of Eden

The Genesis creation narrative derived from the Garden of Eden symbolically fits Jinja city’s tourist attraction sites.

In biblical speak, it describes the garden being of beauty, splendor and pleasure.

If you are a first time visitor to Jinja- a gateway into the East, you could be spoilt for choice for which pleasures to indulge in.

You could begin your excursion with a boat ride on the source of the Nile River and you will get to enjoy its rich tapestry tales from the experienced tour guides; or simply take a nature walk in Mabira rainforest.

But, if you are a big fan of adrenaline-inducing activities, then consider taking a trip down the lower gentle stream of Bujagali falls along the Victoria Nile for tubing and kayaking.

Itanda waterfalls

Itanda waterfalls is another good setup for white water rafting and camping activities in the cool pine trees lined a short distance to the cascading falls.

A man gets ready for a diving experience in the cascading waters of Itanda Falls. PHOTO/PAUL MURUNGI

You will get to know why it is famous for the Nyege Nyege annual festival that attracts thousands of revelers from across the globe every year. The list is endless, and only dependent on your budget.

Our journey of four travel enthusiasts began on a cool Friday morning braving the heavy traffic jam on the Kampala- Jinja highway to Lugazi town in Buikwe district- a starting point to get a good grasp of Jinja tourism offers.

Lugazi, a small historical trading centre developing steadily into a busy highway town on the edges of Mabira forest has largely grown from highway trade, tourism and industrial sugarcane business.

It is a 10- kilometre stretch from Lugazi town snaking its way through Lugazi sugar factory plantations to Griffins waterfalls tucked away in the misty jungles of Mabira forest.

Griffin Falls

Griffin Falls, once a little known waterfall given its remote nature, has become synonymous with the famous zip lining.

It is a tourism activity so popular with domestic tourists that it provides a perfect weekend escape from the hustle and bustle of Kampala city.

History has it that the falls are named after a European, Griffin, who was contracted to survey the forest.

To make use of the falls for tourism, a small community set up Griffin Falls Camp on the edge of a vast trail system in the beautiful jungles.

The camp is run by the Mabira Forest Integrated Community Organisation (MAFICO), formed with a mission to improve livelihoods and welfare of communities by conserving the environment through development.

Our visit in particular was during a slightly warm weather with mid- morning sun rays piercing through tree branches, but punctuated with a damp slippery ground after a night of rainfall.

A man enjoys a Kayaking experience on Victoria Nile. PHOTO/PAUL MURUNGI

Going through to the base of Griffin water falls is a 30-minute walk with background sounds of chirping birds and monkeys feeding high in the trees.

Hussein Kato, a tour guide, regales to us that the forest remains green for the most part of its year, making it one of the most resilient in the country.

The main activity in the forest is Zip lining. For starters, Zip lines are interconnected wire cables in high branches of rainforest trees that connect from one tree to another.

With a grip of a rope around the waist, one slides across the cables cruising from one tree branch to another.

The setup of zip lines are strategically set above the waterfalls because of the sloppy landscape, and the trees in their youth stage are strong enough to hold the cables. Waterfalls add beautiful scenery to the whole experience.

I took a full cycle across the Zip line for 45 minutes, but it can stretch to two hours in case the demand is high.

The experience doesn’t stop at Zip lines. A nature walk, bird watching, and possibly a night in tent rooms within the rainforest.

“Ugandans are majorly interested in zip lining, but foreign tourists prefer nature walks and bird watching,” Kato says.

On average, the camp receives 300 monthly visitors peaking during annual holidays. One needs to part with Shs60,000 for the experience.

A night in a rainforest

After a day of dripping sweat and crampy legs, we needed to dose off and plan for the next day. We had to spend the night within Mabira rainforest at the Rainforest Lodge.

One of the 12 cottages at the Rainforest Lodge in Mabira forest. Built for luxury living. PHOTO/ PAUL MURUNGI

Before heading to the lodge, we took a bite from Najjembe market- a beehive of over 800 vendors selling roasted chicken where a good piece can go for Shs5000, cassava, gonja (plantain), fruits and an assortment of drinks to travelers on the ever busy highway.

The Rainforest Lodge is located between Kampala and Jinja, and on its website, is described as a, ‘nearby yet far away lodge,’ a favourite amongst both residents and tourists.

The lodge is tucked away a short distance from Najjembe market, and away from the traffic noise of Jinja highway.

Built for luxury living, you find yourself surrounded by nature’s beauty.

The intertwining cool and warm breeze of the rainforest that welcomes you is impacting, and once you’re in the forest, you will enjoy that experience.

Its architecture is built to fit the environment. The walkways, the bar, public lounge and restaurant are all built in an eco- friendly style with wood, bamboo and grass.

The lodge is set with twelve individual cabins, each with ensuite facilities and an individual forest viewing deck assuring you of privacy and tranquility throughout the night.

The public lounge, with its upper level deck also has remarkable forest views.

“The desire was to keep it in its natural state for tourists who savor spending a night in the rainforest,” Phillip Okello, the reservations manager tells us.

Okello says full board accommodation at the lodge goes for Shs290,000 for a single person, and Shs550,000 for two people.

The site is also a great place for general forest walks and bird watching with over 8 interconnecting trails, 312 species of trees and shrubs, 315 species of birds and a plethora of wild animals.

Uganda has 11 percent of the world’s bird species in the whole world with several kinds of bird species such as the white Egrets, as well as giant and small colorful Kingfishers.

Perhaps, one also can opt to relax by the swimming pool, or have a massage, and the beauty is, the treats will make you savor more.

A trip to Source of the Nile

Source of the Nile. A visit to Jinja is akin to completing a jigsaw puzzle to get a complete piece of a beautiful image.

After a night at the Lodge, it was time to set off for other nature viewing experiences in Jinja city.

Our first stop was taking in a full view of the Nile Bridge beauty, an architectural marvel set across the Victoria Nile expected to last 120 years. It has since changed Jinja city’s skyline.

After a momentary stay at the bridge, we set off to the Source of the Nile- a strategic point where one of the world’s longest rivers begins its journey snaking through the Sahara desert in North Africa to the final destination in Egypt.

Visiting the Source of the Nile sums up the ultimate tourism experience of your trip in the land of the Kyabazinga. The western and eastern banks of the Nile at source is also a major intersection point for Buganda and Busoga kingdoms.

For Simon Kakaire, a seasoned tour guide with history at his fingertips, says, John Speke, a Missionary sent from the Royal Geographical Society in London, came following the Nile in Alexandria in Egypt, making his way to Uganda in July, 1860. A monument stands tall at the source - the first spot where Speke saw and named Rippon waterfalls.

A monument stands tall at the source, which is the first spot where John Speke saw and named Rippon waterfalls.

“Seasons have changed,” Kakaire tells me, “but on a good day, we can receive 300 tourists with more domestic tourists, and others come from abroad.”

A tourist can indulge in many activities ranging from boat riding, bird watching, and fishing

A boat ride costs between Shs100,000 to Shs300,000 for nature viewing, animal and bird watching, and getting a glimpse of the spot that differentiates the Nile River and Lake Victoria.

“People come for fun and partying. We have Samuka Island famous for birding activities as a bird sanctuary and a good honeymoon spot,” he sums up.



