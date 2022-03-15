Why women entrepreneurs must embrace tech

Ruth Asasira

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • With the reopening of the economy, women entrepreneurs need to level up and take advantage of opportunities to propel their businesses to the next level.

According to an article titled ‘Unlocking the potential of women entrepreneurs in Uganda’ and published by the World Bank, Uganda has a strong culture of entrepreneurship, including among women. It is one of only seven countries worldwide that has achieved gender parity in terms of the number of women driven to pursue entrepreneurial activities.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.