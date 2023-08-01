10th edition of Digital Impact Awards kicks off 

The journey to the 2023 Digital Impact Awards Africa has officially kicked off with submission and validation of entries expected to run until October 10.

This will be followed by the release of the nomination list and a call for public voting.

The Digital Impact Awards Africa, now in their 10th edition, will then culminate into an award night expected on November 17 as part of the annual Digital and Financial Inclusion Summit in Kampala.

The awards, which is a platform that promotes digital and financial inclusion and cyber security, also recognize innovators spearheading the use of digital mediums to serve communities and celebrate digital excellence across the continent.

“When we started, our goal was to contribute to Africa’s digital and financial inclusion journey by not only showcasing the innovations, products and services impacting millions of lives, but also appreciating the people behind them. In just a flash, it is a decade of doing this. We are cognizant of that fact that more efforts are needed for Digital and Financial Inclusion to be a reality,” Mr Innocent Kawooya, the chief executive officer of HiPipo, which is behind the awards, said during the call for nominations in Kampala last week.

Over the years, he added, more than 500 companies have participated in the initiative, noting that the 10th edition of the awards was a vote of confidence that has been built by a number of partners.

The Digital and Financial Inclusion Summit, on which the awards will be held, explores strategic trends and technologies shaping the future of digital, ICTs, and business, paying special attention safety of customers and security of platforms in the digital financial services ecosystem.

The 2023 summit is expected to bring together C-level executives spearheading the scaling, adoption, and usage of digital and financial services across Africa, policy makers, entrepreneurs and innovators in the digital and financial inclusion ecosystem.

The summit will also shine a spotlight on how businesses have recovered from the disruptive impact of Covid-19 and cyber security threats, among other topics.

It will have more than 50 speakers from government, multinationals, large enterprises, small and mid-sized enterprises, and start-ups and will offer a platform for informal businesses such as market vendors, smallholder farmers and sole proprietors, among others.

The awards and the summit are an initiative of HiPipo in partnership with Level One Project, Mojaloop Foundation, INFITX, Cyberplc Academy, Ideation Corner, and Crosslake Technologies with support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Categories open for nomination