Digital innovations to be recognised

More than 20 businesses and individuals will be recognised for their contribution towards digital transformation next month.

The 20, who will be recognized during the 2023 Digital Impact Awards Africa, are part of final list of nominees that have been selected from hundreds of entries in a process that has been ongoing since July.

Speaking ahead of awards ceremony slated for November 17, Mr Innocent Kawooya, the chief executive officer of HiPipo, the brain behind the award, said the nominees were selected from entries that had been received through an online portal and direct submissions by contenders or their supporters.

“The unveiling of the nominees effectively kicks off the voting process that will go on until November 17. While all nominees are winners, the overall winner per category will be determined by a combined public-jury vote,” he said.

The Digital Impact Awards Africa, now in their 10th edition, are part of the annual Digital and Financial Inclusion Summit, which recognises and celebrates stakeholders that are spearheading digital transformation within and beyond Uganda.

The summit explores strategic trends and technologies that are shaping the future of digital, ICTs, and businesses, paying special attention to safety and security of the digital financial services ecosystem, while at the same time spotlighting business recovery from the disruptive impact of Covid-19 and cyber security threats.

More than 50 speakers from government, multinationals, large enterprises, small and mid-sized enterprises, and start-ups are expected to speak at the summit that also offers a platform to informal businesses such as market vendors, smallholder farmers, sole proprietors, public transporters and e-commerce delivery agents, among others.

Both the awards and the summit are organised by HiPipo in partnership with Level One Project, Mojaloop Foundation, INFITX, Cyberplc Academy, Ideation Corner, and Crosslake Technologies with the support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Key among the categories include CEO of the Year, in which Stanbic Bank’s Anne Juuko is nominated alongside Dhimant Shah of Craft Silicon, Fabian Kasi of Centenary Bank, Japhet Aritho of Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda, Richard Yego of MTN Mobile Money and Sanjay Rughani of Standard Chartered Bank.