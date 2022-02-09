Govt paying Shs87.7b for unused electricity

During the 2020/21 financial year, government paid Shs87.7b for unused power afater it failed to evacuate it from independent power producers. PHOTO | FILE

By  Dorothy Nakaweesi

What you need to know:

  • Unused power also known as deemed energy is electricity that is available for dispatch but due to non-existent or weak grid infrastructure and or insufficient demand, is not evacuated to consumers.  

Government at least pays Shs87b on average for unused electricity annually, according to the Auditor General. 

