Govt defends extra charges in Entebbe airport expansion contract

The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Katumba Wamala, appears before Cosase on Tuesday. Photo/David Lubowa

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

[email protected]

What you need to know:

  • The Director for Navigation at UCAA, Mr Ayub Soma, says the variation arose after an inspection and validation exercise was done by officials from the European Union.

Government has defended variations in the Shs700 billion project to expand and upgrade Entebbe International Airport.
The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Katumba Wamala, together with officials from the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) were responding to queries raised about a $3.4 million (about Shs12 billion) variation in the cost of the project.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.