Rural electrification policy performing dismally - report  

The dismal connections are a threat to increased power access. PHOTO | file 

By  Dorothy Nakaweesi

What you need to know:

Out of the 97,000 annual planned connections, Rural Electrification Agency only realised 3,683 during the period ended June 2021.

Rural electrification suffered gross underperformance for the period ended June 2021, threatening government’s agenda to grow electricity consumption.

