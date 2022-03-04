Russia blocks Facebook amid war with Ukraine

In this file photo illustration, a smart phone screen displays the logo of Facebook on a Facebook website background, on April 7, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The move was part of an unprecedented government crackdown on independent media and activists since the start of the Russian invasion.

Russia on Friday blocked social media staple Facebook in the country, the media regulator said, over a week after Moscow invaded its neighbour Ukraine. 

