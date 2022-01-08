10 items to get rid of in your kitchen

Some kitchen items. PHOTO/COMBO

By  A. Kadumukasa Kironde II

What you need to know:

  •  Chuck them. Some items got to be discarded from your kitchen as soon as yesterday. We bring you a list of the different things you have to do away with.

For a healthy, living cleanliness is sine qua non and noncompromisable. Since time immemorial, man has been found to be a creature of habit and collection junk. Not mentioning the emotional attachment to old and sentimental things.  Indeed old habits die hard and I hasten to remind you of the Baganda saying: ‘entamu gye wali ofumbidde mu, tojiyitta kki tamu tamu’. A cursory look in your kitchen will reveal a myraid of items that have long reached their best sell-by-date and need to be discarded, with many no longer being used but simply taking up precious space. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.