Fang Fang restaurant in Uganda is no more

One of the Fang Fang Hotels in Uganda.

By  A. Kadumukasa Kironde II

What you need to know:

  • Closed shop. The making of Fang Fang Restaurants gave one  high-end and economical, especially Chinese food options on the menu. However, that is all no more. 

A couple of weeks ago, my friend rang me and informed me that the legendary Fang Fang Chinese Restaurant had finally closed. Ms Fang Min, the owner and founder, can truly claim to be a pioneer and a maverick who is the epitome of the rags to riches story.  She came to Uganda selling neon lamps and Chinese paraphernalia and ended up becoming one of the top restaurateurs in the country.   

