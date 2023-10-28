Marinades will deal with tough meats

Does the meat you cook often turn out tough and difficult to chew? If so, it’s best to marinate it before you cook it. Marinating meat helps to tenderize it and greatly enhances its flavour. These marinades will ensure that the meat you cook is always succulent, flavourful and fall-off-the-bone tender.

Pineapple marinade – Fresh pineapple has an enzyme called bromelain that breaks down the protein in meat and dissolves the collagen making it tender. This simple pineapple marinade will soften tough meat and add a subtle, tangy flavour.

Ingredients

500g beef, cut into 2.5cm cubes

120ml (½ cup) fresh pineapple juice

30ml (2 tbsp) soy sauce

1 tbsp finely grated ginger

3 large cloves garlic, minced

½ tsp each salt and freshly ground black pepper

Put the beef cubes in a zip top or plastic bag. Blend the marinade ingredients together in a blender, pour over the beef and mix well. Marinate in the fridge for 24-48 hours before cooking.

Lemon and rosemary marinade – In this marinade, the acid in the lemon juice helps breaks down the protein and connective tissue in tough meat, making it soft and juicy.

Ingredients

l 500g beef, cut into 2.5cm cubes

l 80ml (1/3 cup) lemon juice

l 1 tbsp minced garlic

l 120ml (½ cup) olive oil

l 60ml (¼ cup) Worcestershire sauce

l 2 tbsp finely chopped rosemary

l ½ tsp each salt and freshly ground black pepper

Put the beef cubes in a zip top or plastic bag. Shake the marinade ingredients vigourously in a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Pour over the beef and mix well. Marinate overnight in the fridge before cooking.