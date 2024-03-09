There is more to cola than quenching thirst

The golden rule

When cleaning with cola drinks, the golden rule is to always wash well and rinse thoroughly after cleaning, as these drinks contain a lot of sugar that leaves behind a sticky residue.

Clean burnt pots and pans

Cola drinks make cleaning burnt pots and pans so easy, that you don’t have to waste a lot of time and energy scrubbing them. Just pour enough cola to come up to about half a centimeter above the blackened areas of the pan and leave it in for a few hours, before washing usual. For badly burnt pans, dissolve a tablespoon of salt in the cola and boil it in the burnt pan for a few seconds. Remove the pan from the heat and set it aside for a couple of hours, or overnight, before washing as usual. The burnt food will come off with hardly any scrubbing and the bottom of the pan will look as good as new.

Remove gum

When chewing gum gets stuck in a child’s hair, there’s no need to cut it off. Simply soak a small piece of cloth in a cola drink and saturate the gum with it for a few minutes. It will eventually loosen and become easy to remove.

Clean stained toilet bowls

If scrubbing with a toilet brush and cleaner does not remove the stains on your toilet bowl, try pouring in a large bottle of cola, leaving it overnight and then scrubbing with a toilet brush, before flushing the next day. The acids in the cola should remove the stains without much effort.

Clean grout stains