Well-laid out eatery in serene space

Historically and ever since Independence, here in Uganda, the Asian, Chinese and Continental dining out scene has been dominated by non-Ugandans for various reasons far too numerous to delve into here.

Truth be told back in 1996, Chad and Rhona Nakairu opened Crocodile Café and Bar on Cooper Road at Kisementi ‘operated by two people who enjoyed cooking and desired to offer the nearby residents a place to have a snack while enjoying the tropical sunset’.

Indeed, from its inception Crocodile Café was the in-place for the then burgeoning expatriates flocking to Kampala as well as the growing middle class Ugandans who were no fan of our local food.

Background

A few years later, towards the end of the century, the late Louise Kato tried her hand at opening an eatery called Parrots Café which had a short-lived existence. She got involved in a fatal car accident in Kenya less than a couple of years after it had opened.

Around 2003, the late Jolly Ngabirano, whose husband Henry was then the chief executive of the Uganda Coffee Development Authority, successfully opened Café Pap and defying all odds started a café which did not serve any booze and has survived to date.

With the exception of Café Javas, for the want of a better word ‘exotic/foreign’ retail hospitality food business continues to be a non-indigenous based entity and since nature abhors a vacuum, it is an ill wind that blows nobody; Ron Kazooba Kawamara and his wife Cynthia Tumwine Kawamara have shown resolve to buck the trend. They opened their first enterprise, The Patio brasserie in October 2021 and since then have never looked back.

Ambiance

Hardly two years later, this was followed by The Maze, in partnership with Hope Nzeire, nee Hope Mwesigye. The trio have come up with Kampala’s latest high end dining establishment which opened in December last year and, by all accounts has become the talk of town.

The Maze is a beautifully designed and well-laid out largely alfresco restaurant is in the leafy suburbs of Mbuya offers a quiet and serene setting. Despite having only recently opened, The Maze is proving to be extremely popular within the upscale neighbourhood, and one good turn deserves another. The Maze restaurant is slated to open in Forest Mall opposite Jack and Drew before Easter. Last but not least, Ron and Cynthia also own The Villa Restaurant in Bukoto and plans are at an advanced stage to open The Patio Isabella at the newly opened Arena Mall soon.

The couple, like two peas in a pod work well together with Ron ensuring that the critical and often overlooked back of the house matters are handled and fully in place, while Cynthia is ever the bubbly, irrepressible, indomitable better half who does all the PR and marketing spreading the message to the world at large while at the same time being a radio announcer for radio station in town. I wonder where she gets all that energy? The couple exude perfect synergy in motion and leave little doubt that they are in the business for the long game.

The menu

The soup of the day was a hearty carrot and pumpkin soup which was subtly seasoned and well enjoyed, while one of us was bowled over with the oriental chicken wings which were flavourful though we certainly could have had more.

One of our boys loved the burger and was more than impressed by its size which was generous and scrumptious. As for the whole deep fried tilapia fish, this is one of those signature features at the eatery that is always popular and well done with a decent size.

Not into fried fish, ask for the oven-baked fish and it will be done as you wish.

The verdict

The menu has an array of pizzas from which to choose. I am no fan of pineapple and pizza and to the best of my knowledge it is more commonly part of the so called Hawaiian style pizza. I was disappointed to see the classic pizza Margharita (tomato, basil and Mozzarella) with pineapple added; yikes, a no brainer in my view.

The service is on the money and the food is tasty and well prepared and the atmosphere is convivial, informal and relaxing.

The deal…

The place: The Maze Restaurant

Address: Ismael Road, Mbuya

Rating: Not to be missed

The menu: Continental interspersed with a touch of Asian fusion.

The space: The alfresco setting is relaxing and huge

The crowd: Diversified and cosmopolitan and mainly Ugandans

The bar: Variety of drinks of all types, alcoholic and nootherwise.

The damage: Four people should budget about Shs200,000

Sound level: Excellent

Parking: Available and secure

If you go: Open for lunch and supper every day

Ratings: Not to be missed, worth a visit, ok/so so, don’t waste your time.