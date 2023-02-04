Relish Asian and Indo Chinese fare

On a recent Sunday, my family and I had the pleasure of being invited to a late luncheon by Mr Khurana, the general manager of Taj Asian Bistro situated atop Garden City where Nawab used to be until late last year. Mr. Khurana is a genial and charming gentleman whose acquaintance I first made when he was working with Kati Kati at Lugogo Bypass in 2005.

Interestingly while in the main menu the food consists of a wide variety of items from the Indian continent, there is also a potpourri of Chinese favourites such as hot and sour chicken or vegetable soup, spring rolls and fried rice.

Not to be overlooked are the Ugandan patrons.

Mr Khurana is mindful of the need to cast as wide a net as possible and take in the locals who are besotted with chicken and chips, fish and chips and would no doubt feel let down if such items were not availed to them.

Of noteworthy interest, they have started a Sunday brunch which is favorably priced at Shs40,000 and offers a bounty of different types of chicken, meats, rice, fish and vegetarian with the theme being mainly Asian interspersed with Indo Chinese fare.

No sooner has one been seated to dine at this auspicious semi al fresco establishment, one is struck by the serenity and tranquility of the place.

The waiting staff are ready to take one’s order and much to our delight they appear to be amiable as well as knowledgeable. It goes without saying that it is advantageous having Mr Khurana in the background to lend a hand as one glides through the typically long menu that Indian restaurants are wont to have. Variety is the mantra and if it ain’t broke don’t fix it.

As a starter, the boys and fellow trencherman without any hesitation went for the chicken lollipop, which is always a safe choice for those who are not terribly into Asian cuisine.

This iconic item comprises deboned chicken wings that have been marinated in a fragrant Indian spices such as crushed cumin powder seeds, garam masala, coriander etc. after which it is deep fried and the results are incredible. I opted for the assorted vegetables starters where they do a wonderful job of grilling a host of marinated vegetables including cauliflower, zucchini, paneer tikka, carrots etc.

With such a large offering of starters, we still found room for naan (butter and cheese), jeera rice and mutton kadai and fish curry. Having tasted a variety of offerings to be found at the Asian Taj Bistro, we all agreed that the food is certainly way above average. Painstakingly prepared with attention to detail and overall care, the results manifestly speak for themselves.

The food here is not your ordinary run of the mill type commonly found around Kampala Indian eateries. At the same time, the prices are affordable and best of all the service is very good.

The deal…

Place: Taj Asian Bistro Restaurant

Address: Garden City, Roof Top (former Nawab)

Our rating: Not to be missed

The Space: large, expansive and semi alfresco

The crowd: Many Ugandans and some expats

The Bar: Juice, soda, water and booze

The type of food: Authentic Indian cuisine along Indo Chinese and continental runners such as chips and chicken

The check: It really would depend on how frugal you choose to be; the buffet is priced at a comfortable Shs40,000 while Shs100,000 for a couple would be a fair estimation.

Parking: Secure and abundant and in plenty.

What we liked: The prices are keen and the portions are generous and above all the food is tasty and well prepared

If you go: They are open seven days a week for lunch till late.