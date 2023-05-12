A year on, has Zafaran met expectations?

How do you feel being among three female artistes who are already established?

It is a blessing and I am grateful to God for the opportunity because I know many would want to be among them but it was I who got chosen.

Is there any pressure that comes with being signed to Swangz Avenue?

A lot of pressure. There is competition because you have to keep the face of the record label as an artiste, represent your fellow artiste but we are still rolling with whatever comes with it.

There was a rumour that your family was against you being signed to Swangz. Is this true?

That is not true. I have a very supportive family. My mother is always there to see how she can push me and my siblings are always involved in my career. They want me to reach greater heights.

Before signing to Swangz, you were mostly known as a back-up artiste doing band music. What are your expectations of being a solo artiste now?

My expectations are really based on progress as an artiste. I am getting to greater heights, I am becoming better, I am building a brand, building an identity as an artiste and seeing myself growing further.

What are some of those greater heights you want to reach?

I want to be among those artistes who will bring a Grammy home. To be among those who will get a nomination in the BETs. I want to have those connections that everyone is talking about and is yearning to have.

Why did you accept to sign with Swangz?

Swangz is a very big brand and every artiste in and out of Uganda would love to be signed under such a record label, so I felt like I needed to run my music career in such an entity.

You have four songs so far under the label. What is the feedback?

The feedback is really good and I appreciate whoever listens and whoever has given me a very good reception as a new artiste. I will never take that for granted.

Some people feel you have not been given enough priority at the label unlike the rest of the artistes. Do you also feel the same?

I do not feel that way because they have given me enough time and are doing everything possible to see me reach greater heights. They are doing whatever needs to be done to see me make it as an artiste under the label.

How did you join Swangz Avenue for starters?

I joined Swangz through a friend whom I was with in A KaDope Band. One evening he told me to send him my videos, photos and demo, which I did and he advised me to pray as something might come up. Two days later, he told me that he had given Benon the things he had earlier asked me for and that Benon wanted to meet me on a Monday. I remember it was a Saturday. I went for that meeting and that is how I joined.

What exactly do they do for you as a management team?

My only role is to be in the right state of mind, get into studio and sing. I leave the rest to them.

Your real name is Josephine Nakyoonyi, where did the Zafaran name come from?

Zafaran is also my real name, it was given to me by my father only that it is not on my documents due to some reasons.

Zafaran is an Islamic name. Which religion do you practice?

I was born a Moslem but I converted to Catholic.

Tell me about your music background?

I started singing when I was still a student, singing in church and after my Senior Six in my vacation, I joined UB5 Band and after I joined Jenafric Band, Bahati and the band as well as A Ka Dope Band. These helped me build my esteem as a person and made me a better singer.

How would you describe your sound?

My sound is a fusion of urban and local. You will realise that I do R&B and add a little bit of zouk.

Where does your music come from?

We have several ways we come up with our music. Sometimes we outsource it while on a number of occasions I write it myself, so we do not have the same plan.

Who inspired you to do music?

As a live band singer, I have very many inspirations. I look up to Juliana Kanyomozi, Bobi Wine and others. I pick a leaf from every artiste I see.

How different are you from other artistes?

First, my vocability because I believe I can go through the highs and lows at the same time, which is not easy for most artistes. My music fusion is also another plus. You will find that an artiste who does R&B is strict on that side, same as one who does reggae. So versatility at its best is me.

There are many bullies and unprofessional people in the industry. How do you handle negative energy?

I do not focus on negativity and I only concentrate on positive energy. I always concentrate on what pushes me to be a better person, which helps me ignore everything else. In the world we are living in, there are bullies everywhere, whether directly or indirectly but as long as you keep your mind focused you will always survive and that is what I do.

Where do you see yourself five years from now?

I will be a very well established artiste and I am sure that by then I would have given my fans a concert because I am sure my catalogue would have grown.

Also tell me about your family and education background?

I grew up with my mother until Primary 1 when I was taken to my father’s side. I was there up to Primary 5 then returned to my mother. My mother has been my everything. I went to Mt Carmel Primary school, Lubiri Secondary School for my O-Level, then St Peters Secondary School for my A-Level. I then joined Makerere University Business School but did not complete my education due to a lot of things, including lack of tuition.

You were part of the church choir before you went secular. Are you still an active member in church?

I am currently not that active because I have a lot on my plate; studio, shows, photoshoots, interviews but every chance I get to be there, I use it well.

Was music something you grew up aspiring to do?

As a child, I always wanted to be a journalist but when I joined university, I was not given a journalism course. I applied for Journalism but was given a transport and logistics management course, so I switched to music.

If an opportunity presented itself, would you still do journalism?

Perhaps I could but I am still in that journalism line, although indirectly.

Many people have different reasons why they are doing music. What are yours?

I am in music to inspire and share my love. There are some things that you cannot tell someone directly but use music as a means of communication. I feel that with music, I can reach out to millions of people whom I cannot reach out to freely. It is through music that I can advise, send my message and spread love.

What challenges have you faced so far?

Each day that passes by comes with its own pressure. People expect a lot from you. They do not expect you to be broke at any point, you always have to be happy, have money yet we are all human at the end of the day.

If it was not music, what would you be doing?