Swangz Avenue announces plan to expand beyond Africa

With years of experience in entertainment production in Uganda, Swangz Avenue has announced plans to expand operations to other countries as part of its business growth strategy.

This was revealed by the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Julius Kyazze, while appearing on multinational news channel CNN’s Inside Africa show.

While sharing the firm's recent ventures and plans, Kyazze said the giant Uganda-based record label and artist management company “has already established a strong presence in the East African nation and is ready to widen its reach to other parts of the African continent and beyond.”

In this screengrab, Swangz Avenue boss Julius Kyazze gestures during the interview with American news agency, CNN. PHOTO/COURTESY

According to him, the latest expansion of Swangz Avenue's influencer management programme and the company's plans for international expansion are exciting developments for the creative industry not only in Uganda.

“Swangz Avenue will continue to be a force for positive change in the world of lifestyle and entertainment and beyond,” Kyazze told the media network in an interview.

He further emphasized the role of influencer management in connecting brands with the right influencers and audiences, ensuring that the partnerships are beneficial for both parties by providing measurable results.

Swangz Avenue indicates that the influencer programme will also empower the next generation of digital creators and influencers.

He also highlighted the importance of influencer marketing in the digital era and the need to structure brand-influencer relationships.

‘Creative academy’

To nurture and support young creatives, Swangz Avenue recently launched a creative academy which entertainment observers say has enabled many of Uganda’s more than 7m youths to discover their talents, gain skills and earn a living.