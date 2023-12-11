Africana proves too small for King Saha

Everyone has a history and it is mostly that history that shapes the future. For musician Mansour Ssemanda, alias King Saha, his humble beginnings were wrapped up in a song titled Ebiseera.

In the song, he evokes how far he has come, being raised in a poor family. The song has been a success, earning him 1.2 million views in just three months but the success does not only stop at just views as the artiste had a whole concert named after it last Friday evening at Hotel Africana.

The artiste was previously supposed to have had a concert (Zakayo) earlier this year but the concert was put off just days to the date after he fell ill.

With the success of the song and the anxiety from fans, to him performing on stage, there was no surprise about the success of the concert last Friday.

“Thank you for the endless love. I do not take it for granted and will only pay you back by singing until my last breath. I endlessly told the organiser that Africana was too small but he insisted. Please forgive me for what has not gone right,”Saha said towards the end of the show.

Saha’s performance

King Saha is truly a performer and if there is anyone who ever doubted it, last Friday’s concert was enough evidence. His vocal range was unmatched, throwing in high notes when he had to and knowing when to calm his voice. Saha only performed hits during his two sessions, the first starting at 9pm and lasting for an hour where he did songs such as Mulilwana, Mpa Love, Suzana, Biri Biri, Mwana Gwe, Teddy Tereza and Nalwewuba rendition and also having some artistes he collaborated with including Ziza Bafana on Bantu Baffe and Sheebah on Empeta and Muwomya.

Saha, however, did not perform much during his second set, sitting and doing little movements. He even did fewer songs compared to the first set. He performed Money, Pretty, Best Friend, Very Well, Sala Pulesa, On My Way, Hello and Zakayo before finishing up with Ebiseera.

Supporting acts.

King Saha was supported by many artistes during the evening both on stage and in the audience. Those who performed included Fresh Kid, Kapa Cat, Levixone, Fik Fameica, B2C, Weasel, Mickie Wine, King Michael Carol Nantongo, Lydia Jazmine and Spice Diana among others. It was also on this stage that Big Eye got his redemption. Before announcing his allegiance to NUP, Big Eye was pelted with bottles more than twice every time he stepped on previous stages but on Friday he emerged as one of the best stage performers in the evening. He was cheered on from the moment he came on stage and at some point had to change the lyrics of his Husband Material to praise Bobi Wine for giving him another chance to be loved.

Karole Kasita on the other hand was invited on the stage to represent Feffe Bussi on the remix of Pretty and she did a decent job on Feffe’s verse before she performed Chekecha.

Chameleone also represented and spent more than 10 minutes on stage sampling Kipepeo, Maama Rhoda, Efuuga Bi before fully performing Forever and Katupakase with Saha doing some of the backing up. Every artiste who came on stage sent regards to Bobi Wine who was in the audience but never at any point did Chameleone send any shootouts.

The production

Fenon events has been known for offering the best stage designs, graphics and lighting but at Saha’s concert, they proved that sound is another area they have mastered. Never at any point was there a glitch in sound and microphones were crystal clear. They positioned the speakers in the right areas so that even those outside the venue could hear what was happening on the stage.

Zambali moment

Haffy Powers, Abbey Mukiibi and Zambali Bulasio Mukasa were the official emcees but it was the latter that stole the headlines to the extent that he trended on Twitter on Saturday with his welcome remarks to Bobi Wine. After the NUP president took his seat, Zambali asked his fellow emcees to give him a chance to welcome Bobi Wine.

“My president. My president. Come what may. He is mine and I will reach home safe. ..” followed up by cheers and chants of Bobi Wine’s name from the crowd.

The crowd