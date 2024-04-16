Afrigo band rocks Kansai Plascon Partners' Gala

It was a memorable evening as Kansai Plascon hosted a memorable Partners' Gala at the Kampala Serena Hotel Conference Centre. The gala was an expression of gratitude to the company's esteemed partners for their support and role in driving the growth of Kansai Plascon in the Ugandan market.

The event, which brought together esteemed partners, stakeholders, and guests, was a night of appreciation, networking and celebration. Mr. Santosh Gumte, the Managing Director of Kansai Plascon, expressed his deep appreciation to the partners, stating, "The Partners' Gala provides us with an opportunity to recognize and appreciate the invaluable role our partners play in the success of Kansai Plascon. Your tireless dedication and hard work have been the driving force behind the growth of this company and the establishment of the Plascon brand as a household name in Uganda."

The gala featured great entertainment from the legendary Afrigo Band, who graced guests with their timeless hits, including 'Nantongo', 'Teri Mubi', and 'Mundeke' among others. The band got most of the guests on their feet dancing to every song they played as they seemed to understand their audience, taking them down memory lane. Guests were treated to a sumptuous dinner, photo opportunities, and a direct networking atmosphere.

Daniel Adrian Kayongo, the Plascon Brand Manager, also expressed his gratitude to the partners, stating, "It's important to acknowledge the role you, as our partners have played in establishing the Plascon brand as a leader in the Ugandan market. Your dedication and hard work have been instrumental in our success," said Mr. Kayongo.

”At Plascon, we remain committed to delivering nothing but the highest quality paint products to our customers, and it's thanks to you all here in this room that we've been able to uphold this promise,” Mr. Kayongo added.