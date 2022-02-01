Beauty pageants 'devastated' by suicide of Miss USA 2019

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst competes on stage during the 2019 Miss Universe pageant at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia on December 8, 2019.PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

Organizers of the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants said Monday they were "devastated" by the suicide a day earlier of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who had often spoken out about stress and mental health.
In a statement sent to AFP, the Miss Universe and Miss USA organizations said they were "devastated to learn about the loss of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst."
"She was one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing, and she lit up every room she entered," the statement said.

