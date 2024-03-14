Hannah Karema leaves mark at Miss World pageant

How did you feel when your name was read out among the Top 8 Miss World contestants?

We were very elated on hearing Uganda being selected in the Top 40. At Top 12, our hearts almost popped out and then when I made it to the Top 8, it was pure ecstasy.

What did you go through to get to the Top 8?

I went through various levels of competition, including sports, talent, Beauty with A Purpose, and the Head to Head challenge. My Beauty with A Purpose project is what earned me a spot in the Top 40.

You emerged first runner up Miss World Africa, what does this mean to you?

The driving force behind the Miss World pageant is that physical beauty alone is not enough - it should be coupled with inner qualities that allow you to have a greater purpose beyond just appearances.

The responsibilities are numerous. The Miss World Africa leaders have a uniting role. They create and run a forum that advocates for Africa at Miss World.

You also won Miss World Beauty with A Purpose (Africa). Does this come with any responsibilities?

For Beauty with A Purpose, I was tasked with various roles, including raising awareness and funds for a cause of my choice through public appearances, speeches, interviews and events.

Using my public profile and title to draw attention to the issue or charity I represent.

I also act as a spokesperson and embodying the values associated with philanthropic platforms, inspiring others to get involved and take action on the cause through their advocacy work, volunteering or participating in hands-on initiatives related to their platform and serving as a positive role model by exemplifying intelligence, poise, talent and commitment to service alongside physical beauty.

What next for Karema after Miss World? Any collaborations and projects up your sleeve?

I intend to embark on completing the construction of Kinoni Secondary School in Nakaseke, my hometown.

Then I will also do more school and community tours raising awareness about the role of education in transforming the lives of girls, menstrual health and hygiene with Wells of Life. I will also rally people to get their children checked for heart defects and connect them to sponsors for surgery, then raise awareness about breast cancer. Both these are in conjunction with the Ugandan Consulate in Mumbai. I will also join university this September 2024.

Miss Uganda Karema walks the runway with Miss Botswana. PHOTO/COURTESY/ MISS UGANDA TEAM

What projects have you been up to as Miss Uganda. Any achievements so far?

Miss Uganda as a foundation has undertaken:

1. School outreaches with Reach A Hand Uganda - in the fight against teenage pregnancy. We talk about sexual reproductive health, confidence building and self-worth. In one year, 120 schools have been visited.

2. Menstrual health and hygiene outreaches with Wells of Life. 55,000 girls have received menstrual care kits and mental health services and confidence building.

3. Together with Motiv, we have been able to offer skills in tailoring, hair dressing, and make-up, public speaking to 1,000 teen mothers and 5,000 young women from impoverished backgrounds.

4. We have been able to promote domestic tourism with Breathtaking Uganda. Miss Uganda has so far visited three national parks in Uganda.

5. The Miss Uganda Foundation has been involved in promoting the local movie industry. Several Queens were featured in the movie Sabotage.

We heard you were one of the girls selected to feature in a Netflix film. Can you tell us about that?

Information about this is still minimal. The top eight girls were featured in a trailer promoting this Netflix Bollywood act. I am afraid I do not have more info on this.

Generally, what was it like competing in the Miss World competition?

Competing at Miss World has been amazing. Having to live with young women from all over the world gave me an opportunity to showcase my culture and the beauty of my country. The competition itself was stiff. In all, I thank the Miss Uganda Foundation for the training and mentorship; the classes were spot-on.

And of course the Ugandan delegation from Kampala comprising 18 people, the honorary consul of Uganda in Mumbai and his wife, and the Ugandan High Commissioner were also in attendance.

Speaking of training, who mentored you through this journey?

My mentorship has been multi-faceted, the head being Janet Nalugya, the Miss Uganda Foundation Programs Director. The team included Brenda Nanyonjo, the CEO of Miss Uganda Foundation, the Academy of Queens - Miss Uganda Queens who represented Uganda at Miss World, Joram Model Management, Rianne Bateze and many more.

What does this achievement mean to you?

As a young woman, your dreams are valid and attainable. Work on your confidence, character, knowledge and community projects. All girls are beautiful but national support and preparation are key.

Sum up your Miss World experience just to paint a picture for young models projecting such a stage in their dreams.

It is very possible for Uganda to win the Miss World crown. This platform opens up lots of opportunities both for the contestant and the organisation. This pageant has proved that we are on the right track. With more support, we shall bring the blue crown home.

Why did you join the modelling industry?

I was inspired to participate in modelling and pageantry by Joram Muzira and Quinn Abenakyo.

When did you know this was your destiny?

From a very young age, I have always admired beauty queens and women who have made a difference in Uganda and worldwide. At about 10 years old, I knew I wanted to make a difference in my community through pageantry.

What was the toughest moment of your entire life?

I am blessed to have a very supportive and loving family. The moments that should have been tough have found me surrounded by friends and family. But I must say, losing my mother at two years of age has always been tough.

What is your biggest achievement ever?

My biggest achievement ever has been the incredible journey of learning, growth and discovery that life entails.

If you were to wrap up your life in one sentence, what would you tell your younger self?

Embrace every opportunity for growth, stay endlessly curious and treat each person you encounter with boundless compassion, for those are the keys to a life well-lived.

What is your greatest fear?

Not being able to use my platform to bring about change in my community and the world.

Hannah at a glance

Favorite food: Matooke and Groundnut sauce

Dream destination:

Local: Murchison Falls National Park