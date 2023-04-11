Actor and producer Hemdee Kiwanuka joins action thriller ‘The Wrecker’ production team

Ugandan, US-based film actor, and producer, Hemdee Kiwanuka has been announced as part of the producers of the action thriller “The Wrecker,” currently in shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The action thriller will star Tyrese Gibson from ‘The Fast and Furious franchise and Harvey Keitel from Reservoir Dogs’. Mena Suvari American actress, producer, fashion designer, and model has also been signed to Hemdee’s forthcoming project.

Gibson is a five-time Grammy nominee and is best known on screen for his performances in the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise. His other credits include Morbius, Ride Along 2, Black Nativity, Legion, Death Race, The Take, Annapolis, Four Brothers, and Flight of the Phoenix.

Keitel’s prolific acting career spans six decades and over 140 movies. Some of his big-screen credits include The Irishman, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Inglourious Basterds.

Ugandan legendary songstress Halima Namakula’s son Kiwanuka has in this project filmmaker Art Camacho directing from an original screenplay by Niko Foster.

This follows a dishonorably discharged ex-marine named Tony, now turned car mechanic, whose life takes an unexpected turn when his reckless brother makes a bad decision gaining the unwanted attention of a notorious crime boss.

Foster produces for Chasing Butterflies Pictures alongside Al Bravo for Al Bravo Films.

Additional producers on the film joining Hemdee Kiwanuka include; Colin Bates, Eduard Osipov, and Michael Pizzimenti.

Stuart Alson, Elias Axume, and Nicole Holland appear as executive producers whereas Jiarui Guo and Michelle Wang Deppe as co-producers.

Kiwanuka’s highly anticipated project follows his 2022 stardom in movies such as; MR-9 featuring famous Captain American, The Purge, and Copshop star, Frank Grillo.