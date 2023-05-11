It’s Kenzo Vs Cindy as artistes form new group

Last Saturday, a new artistes’ organisation dubbed The Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) was formed.

The federation was formed with the aim to unite musicians and promote their interests in Uganda by bringing together all associations in the industry under one umbrella.

Spearheaded by singer Edrisah Musuuza, commonly known as Eddy Kenzo, the federation will also focus on collaboration and growth, creating new opportunities for musicians and stakeholders in the Ugandan music industry.

The group held its inaugural leadership meeting with Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja as the chief guest in Kampala last Friday.

Ms Nabbanja promised to fight for the rights of artistes, and also pledged government commitment to invest resources in the federation.

The premier also emphasised the government’s dedication to fostering the growth and success of the Ugandan music industry.

In response, Eddy Kenzo said they are looking forward to partnering with the government.

“If we work together as the Uganda National Musicians Federation, we shall win. We should partner with the government to protect us so that we protect it as well,” he said.

The BET winner further promised to fight for the rights of musicians and return what has been stolen from them.

The UNMF’s organisational structure consists of a general assembly of members, a leadership team, committees focusing on various aspects of the industry, regional representatives, a secretariat, and a board of trustees featuring representatives from Operation Wealth Creation, Uganda National Cultural Centre, and the National Cultural Forum.

Besides the regional representatives, some members on the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) committee, including Phina Mugerwa, alias Phina Masanyalaze, and Silver Kyagulanyi were also given roles in the new group.

Ms Mugerwa has been the secretary at UMA and her contact is still written on the UMA website but is now the UNMF head of public relations and communications, while Mr Kyagulanyi, who was the head of legal department at UMA, is in charge of compliance and regulation at UNMF.

Our efforts to get a comment from both Ms Mugerwa and Mr Kyagulanyi were futile by press time.

Ms Cinderella Sanyu, alias Cindy, the UMA president, said: “I don’t know anything. I don’t want my name to be involved in things I don’t know. Maybe Phina Mugerwa is the one you should ask. She is in a better position to answer some of those questions,” she said.

Eddy Kenzo is the interim president. He will be deputised by Sheebah Karungi, Pius Mayanja (Pallaso) and Juliana Kanyomozi.

Moses Ssali, alias Bebe Cool, is responsible for the finances, while producer Andrew Ojambo, aka Daddy Andry, is in charge of research and development. Phina Mugerwa (Masanyalaze) is in charge of public relations and communications, while Afrigo Band’s Moses Matovu is responsible for special interests groups. Silver Kyagulanyi is in charge of compliance and regulation, Nina Roze in charge of disciplinary committee, and Hanson Baliruno is the chief whip.

Pastor Wilson Bugembe and Levixone will be in charge of the gospel sector, while Kandongo Kamu is represented by Fred Ssebatta.

For the regional representatives, it was decided that the federation will use UMA regional coordinators.

