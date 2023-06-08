Lubwama’s wish was to be buried a week after his death - friend

Celebrated comedian, stage actor and politician Kato Lubwama disclosed to a close friend that he wished to be buried a week after his demise.

The Kampala Central Member of Parliament, Mr Muhammad Nsereko, revealed the wish at the deceased’s home in Mutundwe, Kampala.

Kato, the former Rubaga South Member of Parliament, died yesterday at Stana Medical Centre in Bunamwaya, a Kampala suburb.

“I beg to let you know that what Kato Lubwama wanted is what we will do. He has been telling me in public and in secret and we are going to make his wish come true. He will be buried next week on Wednesday,” Mr Nsereko told mourners yesterday.

The legislator said Kato also revealed his wish to other people.

“He told this to 20 people close to him including his son. In his words, he told me, ‘you are my good friend. I am not a Muslim so don’t hurry to bury me otherwise, I will cause trouble for all of you’.