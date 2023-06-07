Kato Lubwama's sense of humour brought life to 10th Parliament - Speaker

Politicians and celebrities have taken to internet to offer their condolences and messages of goodwill to the friends and family of Ex-MP, Kato Lubwama following his demise in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

"It is with great sadness that I received the news of the passing on of Hon. Kato Lubwama. His sense of humour brought life to the 10th Parliament and he built bridges across the political divide. He also leaves a solid legacy in the entertainment world where he spent most of his life. I convey our sympathies to his family, his constituents, friends and all who loved him. May his soul rest in peace," Speaker Anita Among tweeted.

The Deputy speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, through his official twitter handle eulogized the former Rubaga South MP, describing him as a man who brought life to the 10th Parliament.

“Woken up to the sad news of Hon. Kato Lubwama's death. The former MP brought life to the 10th Parliament. He could bring a smile to all of us. He was passionate on seeing the entertainment industry grow and employ as many young people as possible. To him, the political divide in the country was unnecessary. He believed in a more united country with no hard feelings based on political beliefs. I wish to extend my condolences to his family and constituents. Rest in peace brother.”

The artiste-turned politician was first pronounced dead Wednesday morning by his business associate and events promoter Bajjo, real name Andrew Mukasa, via TikTok, before it was later confirmed through his social media platforms by the page administrator.

Musician turned politician, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine said; “This morning, we woke up to the shocking news of the sudden death of former Lubaga South MP and renowned actor Kato Lubwama 'Bidugu'. While we sometimes disagreed, I salute his contribution to theatre and the whole entertainment industry. My condolences to his family, friends, fans and fellow artistes. Kitalo!”

Eddy Kenzo, through his twitter account expressed his feelings;

“Kitalo nyo ekya Hon Kato Lubwama banange, I'm speechless”

John Ssegawa, an actor, director and producer said; “An actor and a [theatre] director are both what I would call interpreters of work. We interpret a work, just as a musician will interpret a composer's work, we interpret the work of a playwright. We are servants of the theatre and I've always believed that. We must serve what has been written, that's what we're there for.”