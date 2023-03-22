Mbarara’s upcoming artistes decry stage discrimination

Upcoming artistes in Mbarara City are complaining over increased stage discrimination by Deejays and Emcees who deny them enough time to showcase their work during events.

The artistes say much as they are putting in a lot of effort to record quality music, the DJs and MCs deny them the opportunity to have their music recognised as they accord them less time on stage or even refuse to have their music played on television and radio. The artistes feel this kind of treatment subjects them to embarrassment as the audience would think that their music is junk.

Ms Crity Bae a secular artiste who recently joined music says she has witnessed discrimination from DJs and MCs who doubt newcomer’s work, Crity, however, encourages upcoming artistes to up their game if they want to feel respected and recognized.

“It is true DJs and MCs mindless about upcoming artistes, I have experienced the habit of deejays and emcees doubting my work but I did not take it personally,” said Crity Bae, adding that she thinks young artistes should record good attractive music that can sell itself rather than fight for stage recognition.

Easy Liker, a new boy on the block says it is hard for an upcoming artiste to get a chance to perform adding that some MCs waste a lot of time talking and when an artiste appears on stage, he gets dismissed soon as the song starts.

“Upcoming artistes even face challenges requesting for a stage time and some MCs want to talk for hours and when an artiste goes on stage he is dismissed amid the first track and this discourages us to the point of giving up,” said EasyLiker.

He added, “MCs and DJs do not value newcomers forgetting that we are tomorrow’s stars, even today’s tars started as upcoming artistes, they have not yet treasured local content but I hope the day they will, everything will be alright, let us respect each other’s hustle.”

Mr Dan Ayebare alias Dan MVP a music promoter and analyst says this issue is brought about by them because they want to perform without invitation. He advised upcoming artistes to always get in touch for appointments with event organisers before the show.

“This discrimination challenge is created by the artists themselves, usually when people organiSe shows, first know the organizer, ask for a platform do not wait for the DJ to come on the deck and bring your flash,” said Dan MVP.

He added, “I would advise them to always book an appointment with owners of Bivulu or stage managers so that they can create them a slot, or they schedule another time for them than forcefully wanting to be on stages.”

StarCent DJ says he has witnessed upcoming artistes being disrespected and denied a chance to perform, he advised artistes to always submit their music to DJs before the show commences.

“It is not that upcoming artists have issues on how to handle the stage issue, some DJs do not respect their work yet everyone has been an upcoming even us DJs, my advice to artistes is if one knows he/she wants to perform, they should always arrive before the show kicks off so that they talk to the DJs for thorough preparation,” said StarCent DJ.

Mc Kacheche Starboy one of Mbarara’s most recognized and respected emcee says during performance time, artistes are given time depending on their status.

“Mcs give stage time depending on who is performing, we give these upcoming artistes a chance to go on stage to perform only one song and introduce themselves to people but they insist on performing more than two songs and they end up boring the audience, that is why most MCs dismiss them. You cannot find established artistes like RayG, T.Paul, or Omega256 complaining about this,” said Kacheche Starboy.

He also adds there are unprofessional MCs who are not handling a good stage lineup, saying some MCs love being seen on stage even when they make senseless jokes.