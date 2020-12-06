I get paid to do what I love - Dan Ayebare

By Rajab Mukombozi More by this Author

Dan Ayebare is a music scheduler and commercial producer at Radio West, a radio station based in Mbarara City. He talks shares about promoting homegrown talent and playing with guns.

How did you end up in broadcast?

I am a graduate of mass communication and I specialised in broadcasting. But that is not why I do what I do, this is a job that rewards passion and interest over everything else. I am passionate about music, society and I love inclusivity; these traits have helped me find a home in this industry for the last eight years.

What does your job involve?

Making sure programmes go on air as scheduled, discovering new music to suit our audience. Music that is unique in sound and independent from competition. As a station I have to make sure the music we bring out has a competitive edge.

What challenges do you face?

Public perception. For a long time Runyakitara music has been in the shadows, not that there are no talented Ryunyakitara artistes but there was a very limited audience. So helping artistes package their music for mass consumption has been one of biggest challenges and priorities. I am proud of the strides we have made so far and the level of talent we keep discovering.

How do you determine the music that goes on air?

First of all the music depends on the strategy of the media house. For example one of our strategies is to promote and grow homegrown talent. But the music has to be at a certain level with acceptable lyrics.

What do you like about your job?

It blends so well with my interests in life and I find it hard now to do another job no matter how much it can pay me. Doing this job is like getting paid to pursue your hobby.

First thing you do in the morning?

I watch BBC to stay informed about the international scene, check my social media platforms and hug my baby girl.

First job?

Sorting exam papers and I would earn Shs5,000 per day.

First kiss?

In Primary Six, it was not a big deal, it was just a rite of passage for me.

Earliest childhood memory

I grew up in a police barracks so it makes sense that my first toys would be guns. But since no one was going to give me a gun to play with, I decided to make mine out of yam branches.

First movie?

American Pie, it has had much influence on my life today.

Most memorable experience?

Holding the first charity show that involved all artists from western Uganda, it was the first of its kind in the region. It attracted at least every artist.



