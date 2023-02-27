Mphela absolitely understood the assignment

Such energy! Ask anyone who turned up for the Neon Street Rave last Saturday at Lugogo Hockey Grounds and chances are high they will tell you they left contented after the show.

The South African diva, who was the headlining act at the Tusker Lite Neon Street Rave, put up a memorable performance that even had some people wondering why the event was invite-only.

“Why didn’t they charge for this event? Wiith such a performance, I would willingly have paid Shs100,000,” said a sweating reveller at the show.

The same gentleman had on several occasions attempted the different Amapiano moves the dancers were pulling on the stage and had joined many who had formed different groups in the audience dancing.

Those who could not dance decided to just watch the action on stage.

Kamo Mphela and her dancers were vigorously mashing up their performance. She proved that she is not just a good singer but a good dancer as well as she out-danced her dancers yet she was singing as well. They were seen taving water-breaks while she remained on stage.

Mphela dances with a fan. Some fans got more thanthey had ‘paid’ for. PHOTO/ISAAC SSEJJOMBWE

In her electrifying performance, Mphela did hits such as Dubai, Nkulunkulu and Amanikiniki for the crowd. She had a brief interlude during her performance, praising Ugandans and their reputable party scene.

“This is my first time in Uganda and I am loving it! I am so happy to be here. You guys have such great vibes,” she said.

Earlier, Mudra had warmed up the stage, doing songs such as Balo Balo, Onkosa and Ayi, his collaboration with Sheebah. Wonder Jr, Baraka, Bantu Vibes, DJ Ssesse and DJ Alisha and DJ Lito were the other entertainers.

The invite-only event that treated attendees to exclusive snippets of what it means to “Turn On Your Lite”; a new campaign that celebrates self-expression, urban culture and creativity. The campaign is about empowering those who are breaking barriers and doing things differently to illuminate the spark within them.

The Hockey Grounds were transformed into a street rave with “roads” leading to different creative spaces such as the Glam Avenue for fashion lovers, Drift Avenue for gamers and the Point Yard for ballers.

In line with the campaign, the lights were literally turned on with the whole place lit in neon green. But it was the gigantic stage illumination that took the day, transforming the Hockey Grounds into a world class event space.

The Neon Street Rave will move to different parts of the country in the coming months.