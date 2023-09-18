MPs slam Cindy, Sheebah over nudity during battle concert

Members of Parliament on Monday expressed their concern over what they perceived as "excessive nudity” that was exhibited during the music concert of two Ugandan female artistes; Sheebah Karungi, alias Sheebah and Cinderella Sanyu, also known as Cindy.

Some of the MPs who made their concerns known to the House descried the two musicians’ dress code during their weekend concert at Kololo airstrip in Kampala as “ungodly and un-African.”

They are now demanding the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance to offer guidance to Uganda, a conservative East African country, before the whole nation sinks into 'immorality'.

Bufumbira East MP, Nsaba Buturo (NRM) said the poor dress code in the music industry could be partly the reasons many artistes after leaving the stage, tend to disappear in oblivion.

According to him, many musicians are investing in nudity instead of contributing positively to the protection and promotion of Uganda’s values.

“Our artistes should promote our side of life, our artistes should be champions of what is good in our society, our artistes should be fountain of honour when it comes to defending interests of this nation but the types we have don’t measure at all. You are coming on stage dressed in totally un-African way and you think that is right and our people are being misled. So, we want to appeal to our artistes that the God-given gift they have should be used to promote interests of this nation," said Mr Buturo, 72, a former Minister of State for Ethics and Integrity in the Office of the Vice President.

The National MP for Older Persons, Ms Peggy Joy Waako (NRM) on her part asked artists to carry themselves with grace other than disgrace arguing that music is form of employment for our young generation and also acts as recreation for people to relax & brush off stress and shouldn't be used as platform for nudity.

"These are people who should be performing for the public. They are public figures, so they should mind the way they present themselves in the way they dress up. They should mind their language, they should mind the way they act, let them be graceful but not a disgraceful,” Ms Waako said.

Laroo-Pece Division\Gulu East MP, Charles Onen accused Ugandan artistes, without any evidence of being drug addicts, saying the substance abuse has hampered them from exploring their role as teachers, philosophers and visionaries wondering why they don't emulate artists from countries like Singapore, South Africa and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), among others that used their music industry to develop national identity and national integrity.