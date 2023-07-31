Nacoba recognises big hitters during awards dinner

For an institution such as Namilyango College, being 121 years old comes with a lot of success, of which most has to do with the alumni. One can only imagine how many talents the school has churned out since its inception by the Mill Hill Fathers in 1902.

For the fourth time, the Namilyango Old Boys Association (Nacoba) awards dinner gathered a special group of gentlemen at Imperial Royale Hotel on Friday evening. Guests from different eras of the school showed up all draped in theme - a black tie affair. The occasion did not only belong to Namilyango College associates, representatives from Gayaza High School and Trinity College Nabbingo old girls associations too were given an invite to grace the colourful occasion.

Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs Nobert Mao took the audience back to his days at the great college, mentioning the different terminologies used then, especially during the chemistry and physics laboratory sessions, evoking nostalgic memories for those that could relate.

Namilyango College Headmaster Constantine Mpuuga (L).

Among those that took home awards was Eng. Edmond Tumusiime who went home with the young achievers award for his achievements in the game of rugby. Now a coach, Tumusiime also enjoyed a successful playing career.

Former Nacoba President Mathias Nalyanya won the service to Namilyango College category, Fufa President Moses Magogo took the service to sports award, Dr Busingye Kabumba emerged top to take the service in arts and humanities while Prof. David Serwadda left with the service in Sciences award. Other winners included former Chief Justice Bart Magunda Katureebe who was recognised for his service to the country. Deo Lubega won the president’s award while the cohort of 1989 to 1995 scored ahead of the rest.

Emmanuel Katongole, the executive chairman of Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Limited, who was the chief guest, used the space to narrate his story of a boy from a remote village in Mityana who travelled miles by bus to lay his foundation at the school. From seeing electricity and a shower for the first time in Hanlon House to turning into an accomplished entrepreneur and chairing several boards of directors across a number of organisations, his rags to riches story left the gathering inspired.

Nacoba president Matayo Alex Asiimwe. Photos | Courtesy