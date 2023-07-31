Then Naava Grey happened

It is the end of the month and many things tend to take place around this time; film, theatre as well as music, someone somewhere is releasing or premiering something.

In the same spirit, soulful singer and songwriter Naava Grey, joined Maestro Band for a once in a lifetime performance at Skyz Hotel in Naguru.

Once in a lifetime, because Naava does not operate like most artistes, despite having a number of notable songs, she is rarely going around making appearances at all kinds of concerts.

And whenever she shows up, it is with a live band – but that could be once in two years. Of course, many people have questioned how she survives as an artiste without over performing.

But with or without regular performances, Naava remains one of the few artistes who can put together a flawless live performance without needing help from a DJ.

An alumnus of the now defunct Tusker Project Fame, Naava has gone through the drills thanks to the reality show. Performing on a weekly basis and being judged for it, she was one of those contestants who showed up on the chopping block more times than she could probably remember but somehow survived.

Yet all these years later, she has managed to forge a career in ways that her season winner has not managed.

With songs such as Nteredde or Ninga Omuloge, she has created modern classics that she shows up, performs and makes her audience feel the same way regardless of age. To imagine that non of the two songs were radio anthems when they came out, is probably proof that good music is like fine wine, it becomes better with age. And so is Naava Grey’s catalogue so far.

On Thursday night, backed by the Maestro Band, she only needed a stool to set the place into motion.

Naava Grey’s performances are never punctuated by high energy and foot thumping, in fact, it is partly the reason you will not hear her ask the audience to dance. Because that is not the way her music is tailored to be consumed, it is meant to be listened to.

Through the ballads, Alibomu, Soka Lami, Nja Kwagala, she created an evening soundtrack. With her songs such as Ninga Omuloge and Nteredde, it was almost a choir as patrons literally tried to outsing her.

Naava is, however more than the soulful songs people know her for. For instance, thanks to her pop/electronic entry with songs such as Aliba Wani, she has done some of the best hooks for rapper Mun*G on songs such as One More Day, Sejjusa, Champion and Sejjusa. But that powerful pop did not make such an appearance, and neither did Mun*G, in fact, her biggest surprise was bringing out Kenneth Mugabi for their collaboration Owuwo.