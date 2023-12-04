Ouma rocks golfers’ night at Singleton final

The Season VII of the prestigious Singleton Challenge Match-play Championship at Entebbe Golf Club (EGC) had a packaging different from previous years.

From a January to July run, this time it happened from July to December, ending on Saturday with the pairing of Richard Mucunguzi and Saidi Kirarira emerging as new champions.

The duo beat Joseph Bogera and Kenneth Kiddu 3/2 (3-up with two holes to spare) and capped an end to a seven-month sprint of the knockout showpiece by dancing to Ugaboys’ Salary and Vinka’s Bailando enroute to the podium.

A toast to good company and more wins.

Those celebrations at the 19th Hole prize-giving ceremony maintained the tournament’s standards: yielding class in the black tie theme from golfers and guests at the ceremony.

“The Singleton Challenge final is killing us off in the festive season,” emcee Innocent Kihika rallied the well-dressed audience which was glued, thanks to contemporary music from Myko Ouma and his band.

The Challenge had had dresscode themes for all its seven rounds and the smartest pairing on the course was George Owino and Sarah Nduhukire at the awards presented by Singleton and Cfao Motors.

The power of a luscious nectar.

Anne Abeja and Morgan Otile were voted smartest lady and gentleman while the player of the season accolade went to Paul Habyarimana.

“Entebbe is the most vibrant, active golf club in Uganda, in Africa but every time I am invited, I am asked to come in a black tie. I think we have found the right home,” remarked Uganda Breweries Limited managing director Andrew Kilonzo.

“The last two years were hard but we have had a vibrant year,” admitted EGC chairman Jacob Byamukama.

