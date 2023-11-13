Over 20, 000 people attended Nyege Nyege – organizers

The 2023 Nyege Nyege music festival, which ended last night with a spectacular closing ceremony, featured some of Africa’s biggest acts as more than 20,000 people gathered in Jinja.

According to the organizers of the event, this year’s event was so far the most spectacular with more than 20,000 people – mostly Ugandans, gathering in person and others from around the world to listen to more than 300 artists.

“For four days, people were given a chance to share a special experience in Jinja City and to do so in a safe and secure environment due to the effective security provisions that had been put in place,” noted Derek Debru and Arlen Dilsizian.

“People came from all over the world to party together and the result was a beautiful experience as they heard some of the most exciting musical talents not only from Africa but globally. We look forward to doing it all again next year,” they added.

The festival, which is now in its eighth year, featured acts including superstar BET award winner Sho Madjozi; Vigro Deep who brought the best of the signature South African house music genre Amapiano, Ugandan Grammy-nominee and BET award winner Eddy Kenzo, Nigerian hip-hop singer and songwriter Aunty Rayzor and the acclaimed African DJ Kampire, who has played in major festivals across the world.

Other artists who wowed the crowds included Boutross (SHRAP music, Kenya), Bushali (Kinyatrap music, Rwanda), DJ Diaki (Balanishow music, Mali), Top Klas (Dennery segment 2 music, Saint Lucia), De Schuurman (Bubbling music, Netherlands), Afrorack (DIY synths – Uganda), Chovu (Metal music, Kenya), Muovipussi (hiphop music, Finland) and Yuri (amapiano music, Japan).

The Talent Africa Group-organized festival featured nine stages and performance marathons comprising live acts, DJs, dance and theatre performances. It also showcased the diversity of Ugandan traditional music, with traditional acts coming from all over the country, and offered wellness programs with yoga and fitness experiences and a theatre showcasing the best of African cinema.

An unprecedented security operation ensured that the festival was the safest yet staged.

Accommodation was provided by Jinja’s more than 400 hotels with camping no longer provided on site but via secure and comfortable campsites set up by the partnering hotels.

Among the attendees were 4,000 foreign visitors to Uganda this year, making the event East Afrcia’s largest entertainment touristic experience.