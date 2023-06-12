Pallaso finally gets it right but Alien snatches his shine

After two failed attempts, Pius Mayanja, alias Pallaso, finally triumphed last Friday during his Love Fest concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The artiste had on two occasions had a low turn-up for his concert, first at Freedom City in 2015 at the Twatoba Concert and then at his Soma Concert at Kyandondo Rugby Grounds in 2017, which dented his legacy in Uganda’s entertainment industry.

However while announcing his show this year, Pallaso said he was planning a two-day concert at cricket oval but during the build up to the concert, he was involved in an accident that left him on a wheelchair and later crutches.

Pallaso had his best show ever but as fate would have it, he lost the spotlight to Alien Skin, whom he had assaulted ahead of his show. Photos/Michael Kakumirizi

The Mayanja brother announced he was having a concert earlier this year and preparations began but along the way, he did something that he will probably regret for his life. He slapped fellow singer Alien Skin a few weeks to the concert. To get back at the singer, Alin Skin teamed up with promoter Abitex and put up a concert on the same day, and at a cheaper price.



Pallaso felt the heat as Alien Skin turned out to be favoured, going by the social media hype and city rounds as he mobilised fans for his concert. The Mayanja brother apologised for his actions on a number of occasions, sought divine intervention from Pastor Bugembe but it was never going to be enough. It was judgement day as his nemesis continued to prove mightier.

Beef gets real

By Thursday evening, Alien Skin had five top trends on Twitter compared to Pallaso’s one and on D-day, Freedom City was nearly full before 3pm yet only a handful of people were seen at cricket oval for the love fest concert.

Pallaso receives an award from Gen. Salim Saleh courtesy of NRM advisors for being an éxemplary hustler’.

Balaam Barugahara, Pallaso’s promoter orchestrated a master plan of announcing that the king of Buganda was going to attend Pallaso’s concert basing on the fact that the king had earlier expressed his love for Pallaso’s music. This was a masterplan to lure fans to cricket oval and it worked. But that cannot be compared to the crowds that were seen outside Freedom City watching Alien Skin’s show on screens that were improvised by the events organiser.

The self-proclaimed King of the east was safe by 9pm as fans had come in huge numbers at the oval for his show. The emcees of the night also used it as a yard-stick to mock those at Freedom City, comparing the entry charges, among other trivial comparisons.

Pallaso came on stage at 10pm, clad in a LED lights Pvc performance all-black outfit with a helmet that also had light effects. Behind him was a choir of more than 10 people all clad in white as well as The Roots Band.

With a total blackout, the band first played the national and Buganda anthems before a fireworks display as Pallaso kicked off his performance with Ndikuwaki, a praise song for all the goods God has given him, he followed that with Juliana’s Kanyimbe before jumping to his songs. The 35-year also proved his musical prowess by free-styling.

The former Team No Sleep artiste was supported by fellow artistes Crysto Panda, Jowy Landa, Chris Banina, Opa Fambo, Zex Bilangilangi, Eddy Kenzo, Ziza Bafana, Ragga Dee, Nigeria’s Ketchup and Weasel among others who all performed during his intervals.

There were sound glitches during his performance and the stage itself and the lighting all organised by Balaam and Silk Events were ordinary. Pallaso thanked everyone who turned up for his concert, his sponsors and lastly thanked the fans for supporting Alien Skin.