Pastor Bugembe, Rudeboy to share stage at Uganda festival in Miami

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye alias Rudeboy formerly known as PSquare and Ugandan Gospel artiste and Pastor, Wilson Bugembe will be on the entertainment line-up as the Uganda Festival returns to the USA this weekend.

The Uganda Festival and Expo, an annual event organised by Ugandans in North America under their umbrella body UNAA Causes will this year take place at the Iconic Fontainebleau Oceanfront Resort, Miami Beach from Thursday, September 2, through Sunday.

Operations at the US Embasy in Kampala regarding Visa interviews have stalled since early June leading to a tricky situation regarding Ugandan artistes and therefore causing an urgent need for organisers of different conventions to alter programs.

As a result, UNAA Causes that has for long been highlighted by a star-studded entertainment line-up has made an adjustment, featuring a number of international stars as well as Ugandan artistes who already had running VISAs.

“We have gone continental with the addition of African Star Vocalist, Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy formerly of PSQUARE,” a statement from the organisers reads in part.

“The superstar Nigerian artiste is performing on Sunday Night September 5, with Pastor Bugembe in an evening featuring Media personality Anita Fabiola hosting the Red Carpet and Fashion Weekend,” the statement continues.

Tanzanian Super Star, Harmonize is also scheduled to perform on Friday with Karim Saava at the Grand Opening.

Other highlights at the Convention include the association's launch of at least one Business project for every Convention.

The association also reiterated an initiative to start a new business venture during the annual gathering.