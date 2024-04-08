Rewinding back to the good old music days

The last time Davido performed in Uganda was 2019. He was supposed to usher revellers into the New Year at the Pearl of Africa Hotel but he came on stage an hour later. Rumour had it that he had missed his flight. The artiste nevertheless put up a splendid performance then.

History, Hundreds of revellers swam in pools of nostalgic memories at the just concluded Reminisce event at Kati Kati, Lugogo. Being the eighth edition of the event, Reminisce is a brainchild of Robert Victor Nsibirwa and Prisca Mutesi, whose dreams of captivating Ugandans with the old school feel was birthed in 2021.

“The Reminisce is an experiential event, which brings together lovers of old school culture to enjoy good music all the way from the 1960s to the early ‘90s as they catch up with friends while enjoying a variety of eats and drinks,” Nsibirwa said at this event.

Guests who started accessing the venue as early as 2pm had a lot of activities to engage in. Right at the entrance was a photo booth adorned with vintage accessories, including a telephone set, a TV set and old newspapers. This was a go-to area, especially for the ladies who snapped and paused for selfies and videos.