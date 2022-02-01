Rihanna expecting first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky

Barbadian singer Rihanna and US rapper A$AP Rocky. PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In Rihanna's native Barbados, where she holds the title of "national hero," residents voiced excitement over the baby news.

Superstar Rihanna revealed her baby bump in Harlem over the weekend, dropping the news that she is pregnant with her first child.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.