Sauti Sol announces 'break up' after 18 years

Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol has announced that the group will take an indefinite hiatus from the Kenyan music scene after the end of their world tour which kicks off on May 21.

The band will perform in five cities in the US, 10 cities in Europe and four in Canada before performing alongside Boys II Men on June 10 and 11 in Nairobi.

They will crown it off with a final performance at the third edition of the Sol Fest in Nairobi on December 16, 2023.

“Sauti Sol has been an incredible journey for us, both as musicians and friends. We are filled with gratitude for the love and support we have received throughout the years. While we take this hiatus to pursue our individual and collective passions, we remain committed to our friendship and our shared businesses. The bond between us is unbreakable, and we are excited for what the future holds,” the band said in a statement released on their social media pages on May 20.

Solo music

Besides releasing songs jointly, the band members, Bien-Aime Baraza, Willis Chimano, Polycarp Otieno and Savara Mudigi, have been releasing solo music under their personal brands, while still signed to the Sol Generation music label they founded together.

Their fans took to social media to express their dismay at the sudden news, with some asking why the group had made such a decision.

“Guys, just fix it. We are really rooting for you guys. You are the face of the Kenyan music industry but if you think that it will do more good than harm so be it,” Fashion designer Nimrod Nick commented on the band’s post on Instagram.

It is still not clear if the band is breaking up or just taking a break as they did in 2021.